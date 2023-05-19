Unbound Group (LON:UBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Shares of Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 4620597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Unbound Group Trading Down 20.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.22.

Unbound Group Company Profile

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

