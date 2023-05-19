Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $71.81 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00429495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00123717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00040037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2098691 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $890,663.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

