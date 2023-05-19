Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.42.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $39.49.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.