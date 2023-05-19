U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during trading on Thursday. 26,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

