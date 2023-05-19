U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during trading on Thursday. 26,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
