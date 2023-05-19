Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $399.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.54. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

