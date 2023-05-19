TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Down 4.8%

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 4,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

TXO Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $23,053,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

