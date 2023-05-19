Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $110.98.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

