Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Richard H. Puckett Acquires 2,000 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

