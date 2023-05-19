Truist Financial Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.