True Capital Management Takes $223,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 602,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,546. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

