True Capital Management Invests $295,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $182.02. 1,628,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,549. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.