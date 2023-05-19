True Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,954 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.15. 493,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.