TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $143.67 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003092 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,367,854,125 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

