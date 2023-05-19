Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TGI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 157,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,022. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $785.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.