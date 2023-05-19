Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.86. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.4267387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

