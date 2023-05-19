Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,828,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.