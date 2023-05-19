Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.94 and last traded at $86.94. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

