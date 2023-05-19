Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

VMC stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.08. 198,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.