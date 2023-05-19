Tredje AP fonden Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 3,388,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

