Tredje AP fonden Has $5.66 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 725,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,896. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

