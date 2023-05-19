Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.