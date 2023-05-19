Tredje AP fonden Buys 16,939 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

EL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.09. The company had a trading volume of 675,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

