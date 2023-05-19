Tredje AP fonden Buys 12,878 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

