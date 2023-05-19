Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 42,110 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 586,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,693. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.