Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 9,172,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,131. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

