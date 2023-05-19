Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 20,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $50.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
