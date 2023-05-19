Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 20,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IES by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 383.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

