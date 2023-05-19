TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $32.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

