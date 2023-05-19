Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 1713652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

