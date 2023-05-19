Toni Rinow Acquires 2,950 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Toni Rinow acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

CTS stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,513. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4576271 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

