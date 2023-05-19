Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.48 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00007058 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $9.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,886.28 or 1.00023106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.8983386 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,860,340.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

