tomiNet Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $186.57 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00014454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.5646465 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $20,256,187.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

