Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $217,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,710 shares of company stock worth $83,459,468. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,883.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,645.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,095.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

