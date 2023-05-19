Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 45,225 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Harsco worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Harsco by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $747.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.