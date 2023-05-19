Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 37,800 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

