Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

