Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.19 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

