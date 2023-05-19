Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,632 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $3.29 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.