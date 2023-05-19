Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

