Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $421,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

