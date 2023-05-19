Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.60 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

