Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.