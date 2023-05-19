Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

