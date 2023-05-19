TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,844,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

