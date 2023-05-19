TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $334,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total value of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,881,317. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

