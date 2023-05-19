TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $169.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

