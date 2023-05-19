Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 23,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,439,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,587,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 808,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,672. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.