Thomas B. Michaud Sells 24,036 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.