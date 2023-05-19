Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.24). Approximately 12,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.38 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.94.

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

