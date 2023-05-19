Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $270.69 million and $2.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,141,697,557 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.