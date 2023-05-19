Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:THR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 25,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,177. The company has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,914,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

